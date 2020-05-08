Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.67 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.