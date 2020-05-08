Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

