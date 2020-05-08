Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 695 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

NYSE:AFL opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

