Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

