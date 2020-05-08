Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $361,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,249.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE WMS opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

