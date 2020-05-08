Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 22,660 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EELV stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

