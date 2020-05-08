Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $372,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,207 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,387,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,504,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $43.18 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. TheStreet raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

