Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,743 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

