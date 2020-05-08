Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

CCI stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

