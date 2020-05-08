Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $986.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $381,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

