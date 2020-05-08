Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

ENSG opened at $34.41 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

