Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,558 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,931 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 310,609 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $35.04 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

