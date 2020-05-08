Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,920 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

