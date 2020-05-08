$0.29 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

BRO stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 790.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

