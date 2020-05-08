AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $215.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.80.

NYSE:AON opened at $184.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

