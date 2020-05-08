Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZUL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $7.12 on Monday. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 114.05%. The company had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Azul by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,006,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,467,000 after purchasing an additional 357,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,140 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Azul by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

