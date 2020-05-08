Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Brixmor Property Group also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

