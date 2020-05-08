Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director James D. Mead Buys 4,165 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director James D. Mead acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,565.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,575.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE UFI opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. Research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Unifi by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Unifi by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unifi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

