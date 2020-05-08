Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 59,655 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of VF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of VF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 28,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 165,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC opened at $57.28 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

