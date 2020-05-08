Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

