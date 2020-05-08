Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.42 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

