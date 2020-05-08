Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 53,325 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.