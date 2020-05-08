Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 63,097 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

