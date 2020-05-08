Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $198.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,637 shares of company stock worth $4,518,237. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

