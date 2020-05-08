Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,825 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $836.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $890.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,102.48. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

