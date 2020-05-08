Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,448 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 62,448 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 112,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $18.14 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

