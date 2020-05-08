Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,666 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 279,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

LVS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.