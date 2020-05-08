Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Portland General Electric worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE POR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

