Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,000 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of WEX worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.44.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

