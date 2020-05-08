Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,559,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,546,000 after buying an additional 144,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

