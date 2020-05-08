Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

