Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

