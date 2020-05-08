Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 107,173 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 102.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,173 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of SLG opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

