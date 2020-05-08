BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BorgWarner by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

