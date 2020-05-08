Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

