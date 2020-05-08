Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,566 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $480.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.50 and a 200-day moving average of $369.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.12 and a 1-year high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,863. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

