Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

