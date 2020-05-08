Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 19,768 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

