CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,607 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

