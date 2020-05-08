Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,853 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Coty worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.93 on Friday. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.