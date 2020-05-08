Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $421,784,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MPC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

