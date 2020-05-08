Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Cable One worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,911.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,629.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,569.36. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $1,976.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

