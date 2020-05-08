CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

