Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,766,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

