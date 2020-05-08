Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $941,055. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.