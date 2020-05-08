Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.20 Million Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $131,631,000. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 182,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of CTRE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.