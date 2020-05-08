Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $51.54 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

