Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

