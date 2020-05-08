Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of MPLX opened at $16.58 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

