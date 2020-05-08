Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

